JASPER GUAJARDO VICTORIA - Our beloved Father Jasper Guajardo, age 74 of Victoria passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born June 29, 1945 in Victoria to the late Sebastian Guajardo and Ysaura Vela Guajardo. Jasper was a proud dedicated businessman of Guajardo's Carpet for over 25 years. He enjoyed life to its fullest, loved dancing, bringing laughter, joy, pranks and teasing to all those he met. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Tamez (Isaac) and Yesenia Marie Garcia (Lucio) Both of Victoria; son, David Guajardo (Nelda) of Austin; the mother of his children, Amelia Z. Guajardo of Victoria; sisters, Stella Galvan (Kite) of California, Ernestina Martinez (Fred) of California, Sylvia Sanchez (Robert) of Tomball, Sarah Rocha of Austin, Margaret Santillan (Mike) of Victoria, Lillie Martinez (Adam) of Victoria and Eva De La Garza (Ernest) of Corpus Christi; brothers, Albert Guajardo (Carolina) of Victoria, Raymond Guajardo of Victoria, Sebastian Guajardo (Sandra) of Kyle, Noel Guajardo (Julie) of Grapevine, and Adam Guajardo of California. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Genevie Garza, and granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Guajardo. Visitation will begin Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm with a Rosary to be recited at 4pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
