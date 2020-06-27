JAVIER VALADEZ SWEENY - Javier (JP) Valadez, 67, beloved Husband and Father, was called to his eternal resting place on June 24, 2020. He entered this world on July 21, 1952 in Laredo, Texas, born to Mr. and Mrs. Juan Valadez. He is survived by his lovely wife Diane Wulf-Valadez, children Gina Valadez, Javier Rene Valadez, Roy Gilbert Valadez, Michael John Valadez, Dylan Matthew Wulf, Jacob Mateo Valadez, and Mariah Jane Valadez. Grandchildren Desiree Tamez, Liana Tamez, Jada Tamez, Austin Garcia, Ricardo Zamora, Carlos Garcia, Camille Valadez, Nalanie Valadez, Ray Valadez, John Whitt, Samara Whitt, Naomi Valadez, Mamie Valadez, Joziah Valadez, (late Brisa Nicole Keene) and great grandchild Cash Cornwell. As well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. He also leaves behind his faithful companion, his chihuahua Mush. Javier aka JP was known for his stubbornness, quick wittiness. He had a passion for history and was a trivia buff and knowledge was his power. He was a passionate coach where he trained many over the years. He was also a life coach that impacted a lot of lives to this day. JP worked in a medical field since he was a teen and that became his passion. He worked as an orderly and then a lab technician moving up to medical technologist till his retirement in 2013 at Angleton-Danbury hospital. A true definition of a great father, you were the best aka Pops aka Papa. Thank you dad for the many years you gave us and for being a stubborn and wonderful husband to Diane. We love you. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia with Thomas Lester officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 am until service time.
