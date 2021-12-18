JEAN CAMPBELL CHILCOAT

Jean was born in 1953 to Robert (Bob) and Jo Campbell of Victoria, Texas. After graduating from Stroman High School in Victoria, Jean enjoyed a successful career in the food service industry working in large hotels in multiple destination locations.
Although Jean met the love of her life, Jimmy, while they were both in high school in Victoria, it was not until 1992 that they married and moved to the beautiful island of Kauai, Hawaii. With her love of Kauai, Jean radiated with the spirit of “Aloha” and brought that spirit to Rockport,Texas in 2001 when they settled and opened their tropical themed business, Paradise House.
Here on earth to say she is missed is an understatement of the largest proportions but according to her wishes her ashes will remain here to become the nourishment and the energy for a tiny oak tree to grow and that will become a part of her legacy. Her life will be celebrated on a daily basis but no plans have yet been made for family and friends to gather in a formal celebration.
Jean is survived by her beloved husband, Jimmy Chilcoat, her loving sister Brandy Vicki Ash (Kenny), Brother-in law Larry Chilcoat (DJ), Nephews Erin Chilcoat (Norah), John Ash (Amy), Lyric Ash, Niece Ashly Lyles as well as two great-nieces Emry and Ellie. Those who knew Jean knew of her love of cats. She also leaves behind her four fur babies that will miss their “Mom” desperately.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cat Tales Rescue, PO Box 1497, Rockport, TX 78382.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.