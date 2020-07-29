JEAN GOHMERT VICTORIA - Jean Adix Gohmert, 93, of Yorktown, passed away July 25, 2020. Jean was born February 26, 1927 in Yorktown, Texas to Fritz Carl and Norma Strieber Adix. Jean graduated from Yorktown High School and attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin where she was active in the campus choir. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Julius, in 1948 and was a devoted wife and mother through his death. She was a member of the Gold Star Wives of America and took great pride in her husband's military service and sacrifice. Jean was a life-long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She loved her entire church family and considered herself most blessed to have been able to teach Sunday School and Bible School for many years. She was also active in the senior choir for many years, as well as helping to organize and direct the first children's choir at St. Paul's. Jean was most happy at home and was always ready for company with a hot meal or fresh milkshakes. She loved the family's cattle, as well as their various pets. She especially loved her hummingbirds. She kept track of their migration arrivals and departures every year and was always sure there were ample feeders available in her yard, as well as fresh flowering plants for them to feed on. Jean was incredibly proud of her grandchildren, and attended various church activities, sporting events, band concerts and cheerleader tryouts in their support. She was also known to bring snacks and sandwiches to the school before band or UIL trips. Jean was a caring, Christian woman that will be missed by family and friends. Jean is survived by her son, Larry Gohmert (Nancy) of Yorktown, grandson, Christopher Gohmert (Hilary) of Meyersville, and granddaughter, Kelli Gohmert (fiance Stephen) of San Antonio. She is also survived by extended family, her sister-in-law, Eva Gohmert and family, sister-in-law, Judith Burda, and family, and borther-in-law, Daniel Gohmert. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julius; brother, Fred Adix, and brother, Neil Adix. Family only visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:00 - 9:30 AM at Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown Texas. A public graveside service will follow at 10:30 AM with Pastor Tim Muehlbrad officiating, at St Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Yorktown, Texas. Pallbearers will be Christopher Gohmert, Kelli Gohmert, Hilary Gohmert, and Stephen Bratz. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Larry Riedel, Gabriella Castillo, JoAnna Rodriguez, Emily Castrejon, as well as several other most wonderful caregivers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Paul Lutheran Church of Yorktown, Texas Lutheran University, or BrightFocus Foundation supporting Macular Degeneration research.
