Jean Holsey Grantland, 88, of Port Lavaca passed away August 6, 2020. She was born November 17, 1931 in Port Lavaca to William Albert Holsey Jr. and Nessie Lee Harwell Holsey. Jean was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Society and Calhoun County Memorial Medical Volunteer. She loved spending time reading, doing crosswords puzzles, and traveling with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Elder (Thomas); son, Scott Grantland (Gail); daughter-in-law, Laura Grantland; sister, Mary Lois McMahan; 4 grandchildren, Curtis Elder, Becky Rendon, Erin Grantland, and Lani Grantland; and 2 great-grandchildren, Daeton and Nolan Rendon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Grantland; daughter, Glynis Grantland; son, Thomas Lynn Grantland; parents; sisters, Barbara Nell Sturm and Joyce Opalene Hill; and brothers, Jimmy Albert Holsey, Jerry Lynn Holsey, Stephen Dennis Holsey and Ronal Holsey Sr.
A viewing will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 9-9:30 a.m., followed by a rosary at 9:30 a.m., mass following at 10 a.m. all at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church (face masks are required for the services). Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Darrell McMahan, Bryan Holsey, Ronnie Holsey Jr., Brady Watson, Curtis Elder, Dennis Sturm, Daeton Rendon and Pete Holsey.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ronald Grantland, Bobby Grantland, and Randy Hill.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Capital Campaign.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
