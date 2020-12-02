Jean LaVerne Cannon
VICTORIA — Jean LaVerne Waterwall Cannon, 90, passed away November 30, 2020. Jean was born July 30, 1930 in Yoakum, Texas to the late George DeWitt & Mildred Kuenstler Waterwall.
Jean is survived by her daughters: Barbara Cannon McNinch (Paul) of Victoria; Linda Cannon Stiles (Donald) of New Braunfels; Carol Cannon Rangnow (Darrell) of Victoria. “Nana” is also survived by her five grandchildren: Jena Rangnow, Cory Thamm (Wendy); Marci DeBord (Joe); Marc McNinch; Jason McNinch (Monica) as well as eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Wood Cannon.
Nana was raised on a farm in Falfurrias, Texas during the depression and was the precious daughter of George & Mildred. She suffered a lot of loss in her life, the first being her Father at age 3 of a brain hemorrhage. She spent many hours traveling by train back and forth to Yoakum to stay with her grandmother. As an early teen she took a job at the picture show taking tickets so she could get off the farm and out of the heat as the ticket booth had air conditioning! She attended college in Kingsville at Texas A&I where she met her husband, Bill. They married and settled in Cuero. Jean raised three girls virtually solo as Bill worked in the oilfield and spent a lot of time away. Jean was a caring Mother & grandmother and a caregiver for many. Life had more loss in store for her...her husband, Bill, would die from a brain tumor when Jean was only 45. Jean moved to Victoria and enjoyed her long weekends on Magnolia Beach with her friends. She would get her hair done on Friday morning by her “4th daughter”, Anna Martinez, and head to the beach! Jean enjoyed her travels with her good friends and family. Her travels took her around the US, Canada and Europe. Her frequent trips to Branson always got her in the Christmas spirit.
Jean was raised in a Methodist Church in Falfurrias where her Mother taught Sunday School. Jean and Bill raised their children at Calvary Baptist Church in Cuero where she taught GA’s and took many group Christmas caroling. In Victoria she worshiped at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
Due to Covid-19 and current health concerns the family will be having a private burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Yoakum. Memorials can be made in her name to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center or one of your choice.
Pallbearers are Jean’s grandchildren.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
