Jean M. Barker
VICTORIA — Jean M. Barker, age 92, died on Friday November 20, 2020. She was born March 10, 1928 to the late Herbert Schulte and Angela Chudej Kruse in Hallettsville, Tx.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Connie Alexander and grandchildren Cody Alexander and Kelly Alexander. She is also survived by sisters Gladys Taylor and Dorothy Allen. Jean also has 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild surviving her.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Robert Barker as well as brother Marvin Schulte.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, Tx. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net. Memorial donations can be made in Jean’s honor to Adopt A Pet, 8215 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Tx 77904.
