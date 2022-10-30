Jean Mejia
VICTORIA — Genoveva “Jean” Mejia went home to be with the Lord October 26, 2022 at the age of 80. She was born August 6, 1942 in Victoria, Texas to the late Liborio and Guadalupe Falcon.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Faith Family Church, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her children Deanna Heinold, Roger Mejia and Robert Mejia; brother Eli Falcon; sisters Beatrice Perales, Mary Boggs; sisters-in-law Bea Falcon and Frances Falcon.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Frank Mejia, Sr.; children Frank Albert (Michele) Mejia, Jr., Peggy Ybarbo and Jacqueline (Brent) Williams; siblings Joe Falcon, Lee (Diane) Falcon, Tony (Dot) Falcon, Sylvia (Johnny) Jimenez, Rick (Liz) Falcon and Charlie (Barbara) Falcon; 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Jean was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved praising and worshiping the Lord. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed taking care of her plants and flowers. She was a Dallas Cowboys fan and could tell you the names and stats of most any ballplayer for any sport.
“Mama, you always loved watching sunsets, full moons and beautiful birds. These were the things that brought you pleasure. You loved nature in general. And you would always call me to share your beautiful world. Somehow these things don’t seem the same to me anymore! I will forever love you, my darling. I’ll see you soon. Your loving husband, Frank.”
“Dad, come see! It’s raining!!!”
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.