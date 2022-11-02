Jean Mercado
MISSOURI CITY FORMERLY OF BLOOMINGTON — Jean Mercado, 86, of Missouri City, Tx, formerly of Bloomington, Tx, passed away on October 26, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born June 13, 1936 in Refugio County to Gabriel and Concepcion Gonzales Rodriquez. Jean married Steve Mercado on December 27, 1953. Jean and Steve raised their five children in Bloomington. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and family member. She spent her years raising her five children and cherishing her time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jean was most proud of her grandchildren, supporting and listening to their stories, adventures and life’s challenges. Jean was a sales consultant at Beall’s Department Store (retired) and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington.
Jean stayed quite busy, as her hobbies included cooking (everyone loved her food), traveling to Canada, Cozumel, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, spending time with family, going fishing with Steve (she caught the bigger of the sailfish between them in Acapulco) and loved drinking wine with family and friends, especially with her daughter-in-law’s. She loved to meet up with her family, friends, and retired co-workers for lunch. Everyone who ever met her, came to know her as a giving, sweet, and kind lady, and dearly loved by all. She will be missed, but she will always be in our hearts!
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Mercado (Chris) of Missouri City, Tx, and Laura Ratliff (Keith) of Victoria, Tx; sons, Michael Mercado (Laurie) of Sugar Land, Tx, Richard (Rick) Mercado (Paula ) of Missouri City, Tx; sisters Reynalda Beltran of Robstown, Tx, and Bessie Ahrendt of Stafford, Tx; brother Oscar Rodriguez of Flour Bluff, Tx; grandchildren Stephanie Rosalez, Peyton Speed, Dylan Mercado, Nicolas Mercado, Megan Mercado and great grandchildren Sophia Rosalez, Ava Rosalez, Camden Speed and Easton Speed.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mercado was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Mercado, son Steve Clifford and siblings, Lupe Pena and Gabe Rodriguez.
A special thank you to the staff at Inspired Living at Sugar Land, Tx, Star of Texas Hospice, and Dr. Shiva Satish and staff for their devoted care of our beloved mom.
Pallbearers are Robert Earl Ahrendt, Dylan Mercado, Nicolas Mercado, Leonard Mercado, Robert Rosalez and Jake Speed. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Garcia and Tim Mercado.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 9-9:30 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 am and the funeral mass to begin at 10 am. Burial will follow in San Jose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association and/or Star of Texas Hospice.
To share a fond memory or condolences visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
