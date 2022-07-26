Jean T. Wood
VICTORIA — Jean T. Wood was born on December 28, 1928 in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late William Shirley Wood and Lela Dowdy Wood. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his only brother, William S. Wood, Jr. Jean died on July 21, 2022 at the age of 93.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Emily Jane Wood and daughter Laura Lee Wood.
Jean graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1946 in Lynchburg, Virginia. Jean lettered in 3 sports. Then he attended Lynchburg College and was high point man on the track team both years. In 1951, he graduated from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia with a degree in building construction.
Jean married Emily Jane Wood on February 12, 1954 in Lynchburg, Virginia. They were blessed with a daughter, Laura Lee Wood, on September 22, 1957. She influenced them as their main activity for 16 years to work with the Association of Retarded Children.
Jean loved his wife, daughter, and his work as a construction engineer at DuPont in the engineering department. Jean also loved all animals, sailing, gardening, and architecture.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
