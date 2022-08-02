Jean Thompson Wood
VICTORIA — Jean Thompson Wood, loving husband and father went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on December 28, 1928 to William Shirley Wood and Lela Dowdy Wood.
Jean leaves his wife of 68 years, Emily, and daughter, Laura Lee of Victoria. Jean was preceded in death by his parents, and only brother, William S. Wood, Jr.
Jean spent his working life doing something he loved: 3 years in the architectural department at Virginia Tech, 38 years in the engineering department, construction division of the E.I. DuPont de Nemours as a construction Engineer helping to build chemical plants; Jean worked at 9 U.S. DuPont plant locations and one in Mexico; 2 years as a draftsman in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War; and 1 year working for an architect in Roanoke, Virginia.
Jean was a member of First United Methodist Church and he loved his church and church family. He had many friends and served on many committees and boards. He loved to play the “devil’s advocate” to encourage people to think. Previously, he belonged to the Golden Crescent Nature Club, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Association for Retarded Children, and Victoria County Master Gardeners.
Jean loved his wife and daughter, sailing, architecture, poetry, gardening, and all animals.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria, Texas on Friday, August 5 at 1:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge, Victoria, Texas 77901 or to Association for Retarded Citizens c/o the ARC of Capital Area, 4902 Grover Avenue, Austin, Texas 78756. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.