Jeanette Cecile Opella
BAY CITY — Jeanette Cecile Opella, 82, passed away suddenly February 26, 2022 in Houston, Texas and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was born March 12, 1939 in Nada, Texas to Richard Mike Labay and Viola Malek Labay, while the family was residing in El Campo.
She grew up attending St. Phillips Catholic Church in El Campo and graduated from El Campo High School. She attended Wharton County Junior College.
In 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Ernest J. Opella. In 1967, Ernest and Jeanette started a Bookkeeping and Tax Preparation Business with their office in the old Bay-Tex Hotel in Bay City. With a growing business, two and half years later, they purchased property where the office has been located since. The business has been successfully operating for over 55 years. Jeanette was still actively working until her death. Jeanette was also the Office Manager for Gulf Coast Dairy Queen for over thirty years.
In 2014, she was honored as Woman of the Year by the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and served proudly on the Matagorda County Hospital Board of Managers from February 1990 to February 2017. She was instrumental in bringing The Legacy Campus, the present Matagorda Regional Medical Center, and the Doman Freeman Phillips Medical Office Building to Bay City. She was dedicated in providing health care to Matagorda County. Jeanette also was a member of the The Bay City Pilot Club and The Catholic Daughters. She supported and volunteered with many organizations and fundraisers.
She loved her community, but the love for her family was endless. She was a wonderful mother and role model. She was always supportive of her children and encouraged them to become compassionate and productive adults. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her much joy.
Jeanette is survived by her children, son Lt. Col (Ret) Dwayne Opella (Gena) of Granbury; daughters Sharyl McDonald (Nate) of Bay City, Diane Morton (Randy) of Hallettsville, Susan Maguire (Scott) of Beeville; grandchildren James McDonald (Callie), Taylor Lesmeister (Brian), Jessie Ceku (Johan), John Opella (Kailin), Sydnie Maguire, and Kaleb Maguire; great grandchildren Maddox McDonald, Memphis McDonald and Maximus Ceku. She is also survived by her office assistant who has worked with her for over 45 years, Julia Valdez. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Delfin Labay, husband Ernest and grandson Neil McDonald.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM with Rev. Steven Vacek officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park in El Campo. Pallbearers include her sons-in-law Nate McDonald, Randy Morton, Scott Maguire and grandsons James McDonald, John Opella and Kaleb Maguire.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her honor to the Matagorda County Museum Endowment Fund, 2100 Ave F, Bay City, TX 77414.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
