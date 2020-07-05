JEANNETTE NORRIS HINSON VICTORIA - Jeannette Norris Hinson (April 10, 1948-June 8, 2020) My mom didn't want an obituary. Probably because she was a humble woman who always put others first, and never wanted anyone to fuss over her. Because she was such a remarkable person who deserves to be recognized, this is one request that I cannot honor. I know she'll understand. My mom was the strongest woman I know. My role model and my hero. And even though she had a really hard childhood, she was an attentive and loving mother who was always there for me. I always admired the grace and courage she demonstrated when challenges and obstacles came her way. She was always that way and continued in that spirit up to the very end. She loved to travel, to laugh, and embrace life. She never met a person that wasn't her friend. She made it a special point to always make sure everyone felt her kindness and respect. It didn't matter what your job was or how much money you had or didn't have. She loved all people, especially those that seemed to need a smile or a "thank you". She and dad owned and ran the Landmark Restaurant in Cuero for 25 years. It was hard work but they took pride in it. She enjoyed doting on the customers and making everyone feel welcomed. And anyone that knew her, knew she enjoyed cooking more than anything else! Peach cobbler, chicken and dumplings, homemade pickles and jams, and a big Greek salad with boiled shrimp or crawfish being some of her favorites...to share and also to eat! There was one thing that she cherished more than anything else on this Earth, and that was her family. She adored her grand-daughter, Ashley, her grandson, Michael, and was over the moon for her great-grandson, Matthew. Of course I know she loved me, too, but I think my husband, Billy, ended up being her favorite child! She treasured him and that thrilled me to no end. The precious time we all had together these last few months was a true blessing. We all carry her and her love in our hearts. I'm proud of my mom. I'm proud that she was my mom and I'm honored to be her daughter. I feel her strengths in me and I see them in my daughter, as well. For those who knew her, she'll be dearly missed. For those that never met her, I'm sorry for your loss...because she was one amazing and beautiful soul. Rest in Peace my sweet Mama, Angelique
