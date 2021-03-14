Jeanice Anne Yariger Kouba
VICTORIA — Well, I really wasn’t ready to leave! There were many more gatherings to have, books to read, places to go, memories to be made, but, unfortunately, I passed away on March 10, 2021, at age 75.
I was born here in Victoria on January 24, 1946, to LaVerne Yariger Jr. and Mattie Jeanice Dobbins. I was the oldest of four children Lee, Susie and Scott. I attended Nazareth Academy, Shields Elementary, Crain Jr. High, and Victoria High, graduating in 1964. Then I attended Victoria College where I met my St. Joseph sweetheart, Charlie Kouba. We graduated from VC in 1966, married a year later, and left for Texas A&M University where I worked as a secretary until Charlie graduated in 1969 with an electrical engineering degree.
Charlie then accepted a position with Alcoa’s Point Comfort plant and we lived in Port Lavaca until 1977. During that time our two sons were born here at DeTar; Coy in 1970 and Keith in 1972! Then we transferred to Kingston, Jamaica for three years learning the ins-and-outs of a foreign residency while loving the beauty of the island, especially its cove-filled beaches, friendly people, and reggae music.
In 1980 we were transferred to Rockdale, Texas. We spent 30 years there where the boys flourished and I enjoyed being a wife and mom. We loved the small town and made so many great friends whom we still kept in touch with up to this day.
After the boys graduated from A&M and married, Charlie and I started traveling again. We really loved Europe with all its glory and pageantry, Ireland, Scotland, and England with its rough stony cliffs and moors; Alaska with its glaciers and wildlife; and Brazil with its vast Amazon River and jungles. We discovered that traveling is truly an education in itself.
While in Rockdale, after 34 years, Charlie retired from Alcoa. He then decided to consult with Fluor engineering and after a few years we transferred back to Point Comfort, which is where we began our career so many years before. We always wanted to experience life on a beach, so we found ourselves down at Magnolia Beach living in an RV! While Charlie worked, I could see Alcoa across the Lavaca Bay. It was so much fun sitting on the pier watching the sea birds, shrimpers, and oyster catchers bring in their hauls for the day. Whenever the big tankers would come through, they would stir up the water; so I was often able to collect pretty shells and sea glass along the shoreline. It was during this time at Magnolia that we fell in love with our hometown again, so one evening after having a glass of wine, we decided to sell our Rockdale home and move back to Victoria which was one of the best decisions we ever made!
We absolutely loved living here again where we still had family, a few old friends, and acquaintances, and going to some of our old haunts of yesteryear. The Victoria College offered us intellectual stimulation, especially its Museum of the Coastal Bend, the Academy of Lifelong Learning and The Welder Center. I enjoyed the exhibits at The Nave, and often laughed about being in the Nave when I was 14 and it was still the Bronte Library. I wanted to check out “Lolita” which was popular at the time, but Helen Gross wouldn’t let me because she said my mother wouldn’t approve!
Charlie and I were fortunate in having a good marriage that lasted many years. We had many joys and blessings throughout our lives and having our sons beside us was the greatest. We took our parenting jobs seriously, even reading the book by the famous baby care pediatrician of the 60’s, Dr. Benjamin Spock. Our family was complete with these two darling little boys. They loved and taught us so much and hopefully we did the same for them.
Gosh, I will miss you! I hope you will remember me and continue to feel my spirit...in the quiet of the early morning sipping coffee, reading a book, looking at special photos, feeling the breeze on your cheek at the seashore, holding hands and not wanting to let go ...
I leave behind my love to Charlie, my husband of 53 years who was always my refuge, strength, and inspiration; to our sons, Coy and Keith, along with daughters-in-law, Jessica and Laura; our eight grandchildren: Cade, Brianna, Bren, Sydney, MacKenzie, Sawyer, Christopher and Charlie. Then the remainder of all my family and friends.
I also leave behind my sister, Susie Gohmert (Charles) of Victoria; brothers, Scott Yariger (Vaune) of Brenham, Lee Yariger (Dianne) of Fortram.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral mass will be Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Anne’s grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
