Jeanie Beth Blalock
CUERO — Jeanie Beth Blalock, 74, of Cuero passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. Born in Cuero on September 18, 1946, to C T and Elizabeth Brown Blalock; Jeanie spent many carefree hours with her cousins at her grandparents’ home in the Clinton area. She grew up going to First Baptist Church and later attended Trinity Church and received the Sacrament of Baptism at St. Michaels Catholic Church as an adult. After graduation from Cuero High School, Jeanie attended Victoria College, Sam Houston State University and the University of Texas, receiving a Bachelor of Journalism from UT in 1975. Jeanie worked in Austin before returning to Cuero to be a reporter and staff writer for several area newspapers. On occasion, she did a funny impression of what it was like to work in a newsroom. A lifelong learner, she completed a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with a major in English and a minor in history at the University of Houston-Victoria in 1995. She shared her love of the written word as adjunct faculty at the University of Houston-Victoria and through Coastal Bend College and Windham School District as a teacher of GED and college courses at the Stevenson Unit correctional facility. Along the way, Jeanie acquired her own personal philosophy of politics and social justice which she shared freely as well. Jeanie is survived by her cousins, her high school classmates from the Class of 65 and many friends who enjoyed her wry wit and shared her love of literature. She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, Robert C and Eliza E (Spiess) Brown. Jeanie had a special regard for single mothers who work hard to provide for their children. A gift or act of kindness to a single mother you know would be a fitting memorial to Jeanie. A gathering for friends to share memories of Jeanie will be held at a later date. You may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
