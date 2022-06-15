JEANNE ELIZABETH SHIELDS THOMAS
VICTORIA — Jeanne Elizabeth Shields Thomas, 65, of Victoria passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Thomas, III; father, Ted Shields, MD; mother, Jean Roach Shields Leon; step-father, Harold Leon and brother, Teddy Shields.
She is survived by her brother, Clark Shields; sister, Missy Shields Benefiel; niece, Makala Benefiel; step-daughter, Catherine (Genny) Thomas and many cousins and extended family members.
Jeanne was a “Victoria” girl. She was a descendent of one of Victoria’s oldest families and she was proud of her family history. Jeanne married Rob Thomas in 1977 and they had great times living on the ranch, traveling, attending Texas A&M football games and hosting parties. (for which they were well-known!)
After Rob’s passing, Jeanne spent several years substituting in Victoria schools. She also attended bartending school and then enjoyed serving drinks to her customers while making many new friends.
Jeanne loved people! She never met a stranger and was always open to making a new friend. She lived a full life and made many friendships along the way. She treated her friends like family and counted them as her blessings in life.
Jeanne was a voracious reader. She always had a book or two close by. She claimed to have read over 10,000 books. She was a regular at the local used bookstore and she made weekly visits to the Victoria Public Library to check out at least a dozen books!
Jeanne, like her mother, had a passion and love for animals. She almost always had a “fur friend” or two or more in her life. She never let a stray go hungry, so she always had many strays around. She was always willing to pet-sit for her friends and family. Not only did Jeanne love animals – they loved her! She took delight in walking her dogs and watching them chase armadillos or watching a newborn kitten open his eyes for the first time. Jeanne was the happiest when she was surrounded by animals.
Jeanne had a tough fight with cancer, and her family and friends would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of South Texas (Homecare) and the Dornburg Center of Compassion. The nurses and staff helped Jeanne navigate her last months with admirable care, compassion and dignity.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 21 at 10:30am at the Nursery Cemetery at 842 Nursery Road.
At Jeanne’s request, donations may be made to Trap-Neuter-Return for the Victoria area at www.victoriatnr.org. Also, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas at www.hospice-vic.org.
