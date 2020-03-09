JEANNETTE RUTH MYERS BOWSER VICTORIA - Jeannette Ruth Myers Bowser, 85 of Victoria passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on November 26, 1934 to Charles C. and Marian Beals Myers. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bowser. She is survived by her son Tim Bowser of Grasonville, MD; daughters Tami Macdowell, Tracey Bowser and Toni Meade all of Victoria; brothers, Robert Myers of Mansfield, OH and David Myers of Medina, OH; and the sparkle in her eyes, her nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Jean was larger than life itself and served as a Registered Nurse at Citizens Medical Center for more than 35 years. She helped open the newly renovated operating room in the 1980's at Citizens and served as the O.R. supervisor. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a memorial service to begin at 2:00 pm. The family would like to thank caregivers at Senior Helpers and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
