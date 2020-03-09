JEANNETTE RUTH MYERS BOWSER VICTORIA - Jeannette Ruth Myers Bowser, 85 of Victoria passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on November 26, 1934 to Charles C. and Marian Beals Myers. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bowser. She is survived by her son Tim Bowser of Grasonville, MD; daughters Tami Macdowell, Tracey Bowser and Toni Meade all of Victoria; brothers, Robert Myers of Mansfield, OH and David Myers of Medina, OH; and the sparkle in her eyes, her nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Jean was larger than life itself and served as a Registered Nurse at Citizens Medical Center for more than 35 years. She helped open the newly renovated operating room in the 1980's at Citizens and served as the O.R. supervisor. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a memorial service to begin at 2:00 pm. The family would like to thank caregivers at Senior Helpers and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.