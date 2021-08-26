Jefferson Monroe Underwood
Jefferson Monroe
Underwood
MALVERN — Jeff Underwood, 85, of Malvern formerly Point Comfort, Texas passed away on August 23, 2021. He was born February 16, 1936, in Forrest City, Arkansas the son of the late Ernest Estelle and Lula Mae Pennington Underwood. Jeff graduated from Carlsbad New Mexico High School. He served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a millwright for Alcoa and as a Reserve Deputy for the Calhoun County and a volunteer at the Calhoun County Museum. He also was active with the Habitat for Humanity. Jeff was a member of Alamo Heights Baptist Church in Port Lavaca, Texas. He enjoyed model boats and airplanes and owned a hobby shop, Airplanes Plus and had received his pilot’s license. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Wesley Underwood and his in-laws, Cecil and Gladys Collier.
Survivors, Ida Faye Collier Underwood; son, Dennis Underwood (Bridgett) of Malvern; daughter, Sandra Underwood of Henderson, Nevada; grandchild, Randy Underwood of Malvern; brother-in-law, Larry Collier (Joan) of Hot Springs; sister-in-law, Sheri Parkyn (Adrian) of Wyoming and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 27 from 6:00-7:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 28 at 10:00am at Lone Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Alamo Heights Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements, Regency Funeral Home. Guestbook, regencyfuneralhome.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.