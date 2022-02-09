Jeffery Alan Gonzales
CUERO — Jeffery Alan Gonzales, 55, of Cuero, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022. He was born February 16, 1966 in Cuero to Lupe C. “Joe” and Elida L. “Ellie” Licon Gonzales. He attended St. Michael’s Catholic School and Cuero High School. He graduated from Cuero High School in 1983 and then went to Victoria College. During high school and college, Jeffery played baseball. He could play any position including pitcher. Jeffery learned how to BBQ from his father and he enjoyed cooking and making memories. He worked for Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner as a Lab Technician for over fifteen years. He has been working for Stratagraph Inc. out of Louisiana as a Mud engineer for the last ten years. Jeffery was a wonderful son, a loving husband and an exceptional father who is greatly missed. He is survived by his mother, Elida L. “Ellie” Gonzales; the love of his life for 35 years, Diane Cardenas Gonzales; son, Jeremy Ardel Gonzales; half-sister, Elizabeth Towers of Vancouver, Canada; half-brothers, Joseph Gonzales of Cuero and Donald John Gonzales of Los Angeles, CA as well as his furry best friend, Chico. He was preceded in death by his father, Lupe C. “Joe” Gonzales and half-brother, Theodore Gonzales. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 5 - 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to begin at 6:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Taylor King, Tyler King, Jason Cuellar, Andy Koenig, Sammy Solis and Donavan Cardenas. The honorary pallbearer is Cynthia Koenig. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
