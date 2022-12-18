Jenna D’Ann Mathews
VICTORIA — Jenna D’Ann Mathews passed away December 8, 2022 at the age of 17. She was born in Victoria on December 15, 2004.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
