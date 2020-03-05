JENNIE PAULINE ATEN VICTORIA - Jennie Pauline Aten, 88, of Victoria, passed away February 29, 2020. She was born October 4, 1931 in Floydada, TX to the late Ara Stella Curry and Alvis Warren Chowning. Jennie is survived by her son, Kurt Aten (Sherry); her granddaughters, Amy Aten (Larkay) and Destiny Aten Olson (Mick); her great-grandchildren, Jayden Lynn James, Jennifer Elliott, J Olson (Makayla), Grayson Olson, and Michael Olson; great-great-grandson, Alan Olson; sister, Billie Beane; nieces, Kathy Sadler and Delores Fincher; and nephew, Doug Chowning. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lamar D. Aten Jr. and son, Monty Aten. Jennie embodied the definition of the word 'artisan'. She added beauty to the world with an array of artistic talents, including traditional quilting, embroidering, beading, painting, and all things 'crafty'. She produced award-winning quilts and had a special passion for hand applique. She learned these skills as a small child, observing her mother and grandmother's stitches from underneath a quilter's frame, and continued to perfect her craft throughout her lifetime. Jennie was a perfectionist, with an eye for detail in everything she set her hands to. She enjoyed learning new techniques, as well as teaching and mentoring those who wanted to learn. Over the course of many years, she was an active member of the Port Lavaca and Victoria Quilt Guilds, led instructional classes at various outlets, made many treasures for her family, and sold some at annual craft and quilt shows. Her presence will be missed within the local quilting community. A self-professed "trouble-maker", she will be missed for her sense of humor, her generosity, and the warmth she shared with those she held dear. Honoring Jennie's wishes, there will be no services at this time. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
