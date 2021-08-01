Jennie Lynn Hardesty
VICTORIA — Jennie Lynn Hardesty of Cuero and Victoria passed into heaven on July 28, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She was 71 years old. She was born December 12, 1949 in Victoria, TX to Samuel Perry Neill, Jr. of Victoria and Bessie Janota Garner of Hallettsville, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kyle Hardesty, her father, Samuel Perry Neill Jr., and her sister Nancy Ann Neill.
She is survived by her mother; her sister, Bess Beliveaux of Hallettsville; her brother, Samuel Perry Neill, III of Victoria; her son, John Thomas Hardesty; her daughter, Anne Marie Walker; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Rachel Michel, Rebekah Lynn Hardesty, Bethany Kate Hardesty, Avery Mae Walker, and Josie Beth Walker; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden Kyle Michel and Eva Lynn Michel.
Jennie taught in Victoria ISD and Windham ISD until retirement, teaching students Math and Computer Science for decades. She had a passion for horses, birds, gardening, and dancing, and she filled her days with outdoor activities from dawn until dusk. To her, owning a horse was not a matter of life and death, it was much more important than that. Never one to give up, Jennie swiftly transitioned to horse drawn buggies when an injury left her unable to ride horses and rode many more miles with local trail riding clubs. She was always ready to meet new people and help them in any way she could.
Jennie was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She raised a son and a daughter and taught each of her five granddaughters many precious things. She doted on her great-grandson and great-granddaughter and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Jennie had a habit of making lifelong friends and new family - men and women, boys and girls - who she welcomed into her heart and life.
As Jennie wrote many years ago, “Let each man search his soul long enough to discover that love is the reason for living.”
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10 am with Pastor Paul Valdez officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Shillerville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to The Richard Kyle Hardesty Memorial Endowed Scholarship, The Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Dr. College Station, TX 77840 or Shillerville Cemetery, P.O Box 1844, Victoria, TX 77902.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We took an oath (9)
- Bond task force finalizes plan for board (8)
- TxDOT, Goliad County sheriff spar over signs aimed at human smugglers, traffickers (4)
- Letter: Our true founding (6)
- 'Absolutely concerning': COVID-19 cases start to rise again in the Crossroads (3)
- Criminal justice advocate arrested same day she filed federal lawsuit against DA, sheriff (3)
- Victoria East Senior earns Eagle Scout rank (3)
- Community evaluates VISD bonds, salary increase options (2)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (6)
- Mind-Boggling (10)
- David Snell, Sr. (2)
- Gregory Sitka (1)
- An Encounter with God can renew our hearts and minds (1)
- Victoria doctor reflects on 65 years of practicing medicine (1)
- Guest column: We can fly from Victoria again. Finally. (1)
- Misty Ward Peeler (1)
- Evelyn Schmerber Sherrill (1)
- Yoakum police seize 215 grams of cocaine, meth; arrest 3 (1)
- Victoria man sentenced to 99 years in prison (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.