Jerald E. Springer
VICTORIA — Jerald E. Springer, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18th from 5-7pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 1801 E. Red River. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 19th at 10am at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Jerald was born January 23, 1941 in Marshall, MN to the late Gerald and Julia Springer. He met Miss Margot Garcia at the soda fountain in the local convenience store while he was stationed in Kingsville. They were married on January 27, 1962 and had two daughters. He worked at DuPont for over 25 years before his retirement in 2000. He loved carpentry and building things. He enjoyed playing golf, camping, hiking and taking out of state trips with his motorcycle. But what he loved most was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He cherished every moment he spent with them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margot Springer; daughters, Rosie Herndon (Robert) and Sharon Conde (Richard); 2 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 7 sisters; 7 brothers; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Julia Beert Springer; and brother, Darrell Springer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Family Church Kids Camp Fun, P.O. Box 4528 Victoria, Texas 77903.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Right messages but wrong messenger (7)
- Letter: Building new schools is not necessary at this time (3)
- School Matters: Committed too early education (3)
- UPDATED: Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy dies unexpectedly Friday evening (2)
- Morning of Reflection to provide spiritual tools for everyday life (1)
- Chad Prather to entertain Crossroads audience (1)
- Letter: Texas is open - no need for masks (2)
- Commissioners to consider approval of Memorial Day firework sales (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: One way or another, Texans will get the bill for fixing the electric grid (1)
- Letter: Pro-hunting advocate is dismayed by youth hunting program in Riverside Park (5)
Online Poll
Have you ever used a in-home care service?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.