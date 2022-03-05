Jeremy Henke
Jeremy Henke
HALLETTSVILLE — Jeremy Joseph Henke, age 41, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was born December 27, 1980 in Shiner to Ronald and Virginia Siegel Henke.
He was a Field Tech 2 for DCP Midstream. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and tending to his cattle.
Survivors: wife, Kacie Brzozowski Henke; daughter, Keeli Henke; parents, Ronald and Virginia Henke; sisters, Kendra Williams (Jerel), Ashley Cook and Kaedy Henke; brothers, Randy Henke (Koree) and Bryan Henke (Kristin); mother-in-law, Connie Brzozowski; brother-in-law, Ty Brzozowski (Baylee).
Preceded in death by his father-in-law, Bo Brzozowski.
Visitation 5:00 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Msgr. John Peters officiating. Burial Denton Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Travis Bludau, Bradley Bludau, Heath Hale, Aaron Bludau, Noel Etzler, Clayton Janak, Dillon Bludau and Dustin Bludau. Honorary pallbearers: DCP Midstream co-workers, Randy Henke and Bryan Henke.
Memorial contributions may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

