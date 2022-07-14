Hoffman
CUERO — Jerome “Jerry” Hoffman, 77, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born September 17, 1944 to the late Joe and Helen Gerlach Hoffman. He was a life member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Cuero and the Knights of Columbus. He was a graduate of St. Michael’s Catholic School and Cuero High School. Jerry proudly served his country with the Army National Guard for five years. He married his high school sweetheart, Dot Adickes on July 23, 1966 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Meyersville. He was a dairy farmer and owner of Livestock Breeding Service for over fifty years. Jerry served his community as a member of the Board of Directors for Cuero Community Hospital for six years as well as serving five years on the Board of Directors for DeWitt Electric Cooperative. Jerry is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Dot; daughters, Wendy Simmons (Brian) of Fulshear, Christel Pachl (Brett) of Littleton, CO; grandchildren, Megan Simmons Soltau (Ethan) of Bryan, Brandon Simmons of Sugar Land, Abby Simmons of Fulshear, Hannah Pachl and Haley Pachl of Littleton, CO. Visitation will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, 2:30 PM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Funeral Mass to follow at 3:30 PM with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. A private family burial will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Meyersville. Pallbearers include Brandon Simmons, Ethan Soltau, Tom Natho, Dr. Rob Beer, John McPhail and Chuck Blank. Honorary Pallbearers include Herb Ramsey, Larry Nelson, Gus Leck, the “Lindenau Bunch”, James Schuenemann, Lloyd Schuenemann, Harold Schlinke and Gene Davis. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic School in Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
