Jerral Robert Hicks
EDNA — Jerral Robert Hicks, of Edna, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at the age of 80 at his home surrounded by his loving wife, Sandra; his sister, Carol and caregiver Dee Moreno. He was born in El Campo, Texas on September 20, 1940, to the late Clifton Robert Hicks and Zella Mae Sherrill Hicks.
Jerral attended Edna Schools and graduated in 1959. Upon graduation, he attended Sam Houston State University earning Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. In 1970, he earned a doctorate degree in Education at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He taught in universities and public schools during his career.
Upon retirement, he raised exotic sheep on his ranch in Kerrville, Texas. After a number of years, he sold his ranch and moved to the desert in New Mexico due to allergies to Mountain Cedar.
Jerral is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra Jansky Hicks, along with his sister, Carol Ann Dorsey; nephews, Russell Dorsey of Phoenix, AZ, Ty Dorsey (Kim) of Shreveport, LA and Edna, TX, Jason Hicks of Austin, TX, and Jeremy Hicks of Austin, TX; nieces, Sharon Yarbrough of Victoria, TX, and Tracy Damborsky (Gary) of Inez, TX; numerous great nieces and nephews, plus great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Jerral is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, A.B. and Mellie Sherrill, William and Mabel Hicks; brother, Douglas Hicks; brother-in-law, Carlton Dorsey; nephew, Douglas Hicks, Jr. and nephew-in-law, Robert Yarbrough.
Jerral was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed dearly.
Special thanks to Dr. Gorouhi and Citizens Oncology Center staff. Also, a big special thanks to Jerral’s caregivers, Dee Moreno, Jose Perez, Quida Norman, Beatrice H. Figueroa, and Ralshekiia Robinson for their loving care during his long battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, Texas 77901 or to the Edna Education Foundation, Class of 59, 601 N. Wells, Edna, Texas 77957
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 9:30 am - 11:00 am with a Memorial Service to begin at 11:00 am, all in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Robert Krause officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
