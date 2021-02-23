Jerry A. Ruiz
VICTORIA — Jerry A. Ruiz, 76, of Texas City, Texas passed away on February 18, 2021. Jerry was born July 24, 1944 in Victoria to Jerry M. Ruiz and Mary Garcia Ruiz. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard P. Ruiz and sister, Stephanie Ruiz Aguilar. Jerry is survived by his wife, Santos Martinez, daughter, Jeniffer Ruiz Soliz (Phillip) of Schertz, Tx, sons; Richard P. Ruiz (Rosey) of Texas City, Jeronimo Jacob Ruiz of Texas City, sisters; Margaret Aguillon of Victoria, Patricia Morales of Victoria, Teresa Rodriguez of Sugarland, brother, Kenneth R. Ruiz as well as his beloved 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation will begin at 11:45am on Wednesday, February 24 at Our Lady of Sorrows with a 1:00pm mass and a burial to follow at Memory Gardens. Pallbearers include Zachary Palacios, Alejandro Palacios, Austin Ruiz, Sebastian Ruiz, Cruz Palacios and Sammy Garcia with honorary pallbearers John Soliz, Ethan Soliz, Analisa Ruiz, Leah Ruiz and Jace Palacios.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 48 COVID-19 cases; 1 death reported in the Crossroads (3)
- Port Lavaca smoke shop owner turns self in, retains Austin cannabis law attorney (3)
- Victoria paramedic reflects on vaccinating hundreds against COVID-19 (2)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
- As thousands in Crossroads lose power, state officials say outages will last into Tuesday (2)
- Power outage reported in Victoria after car hits utility pole, driver arrested on DWI charge (2)
- Political cartoon for Feb. 19 (2)
- Man charged in Port O'Connor boat crash to go before grand jury (3)
- 9 crashes reported in Victoria early Thursday due to slippery conditions (1)
- Scammers attempt to lure woman into prize scam (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.