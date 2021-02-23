Jerry A. Ruiz
VICTORIA — Jerry A. Ruiz, 76, of Texas City, Texas passed away on February 18, 2021. Jerry was born July 24, 1944 in Victoria to Jerry M. Ruiz and Mary Garcia Ruiz. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard P. Ruiz and sister, Stephanie Ruiz Aguilar. Jerry is survived by his wife, Santos Martinez, daughter, Jeniffer Ruiz Soliz (Phillip) of Schertz, Tx, sons; Richard P. Ruiz (Rosey) of Texas City, Jeronimo Jacob Ruiz of Texas City, sisters; Margaret Aguillon of Victoria, Patricia Morales of Victoria, Teresa Rodriguez of Sugarland, brother, Kenneth R. Ruiz as well as his beloved 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation will begin at 11:45am on Wednesday, February 24 at Our Lady of Sorrows with a 1:00pm mass and a burial to follow at Memory Gardens. Pallbearers include Zachary Palacios, Alejandro Palacios, Austin Ruiz, Sebastian Ruiz, Cruz Palacios and Sammy Garcia with honorary pallbearers John Soliz, Ethan Soliz, Analisa Ruiz, Leah Ruiz and Jace Palacios.

