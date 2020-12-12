Jerry Burnette

Jerry was born on February 22, 1940 in Cordova, Alabama. Jerry joined the Coast Guard and was active duty for 12 years. After departing the military, he moved to the Houston area to be near family. Jerry had a fruitful career in oil and gas, starting and selling a company, and then starting JWB and Associates.
Jerry married Sue Keith and they created a wonderful blended family. They enjoyed spending time together at home and on road trips. Later, Jerry and Sue retired in Brenham to be with family. His greatest joy in life was his faith in God, his church, time with family, and dining out. Jerry was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a generous man, dear friend to many, and he never met a stranger. Jerry is survived by his wife Sue (Keith) Burnette; daughter, Tonya Burnette Currie and (spouse) Curt Currie; son, Darrell Burnette; stepsons, Tim and Greg Kuenstler; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his dear family back home in Alabama.
A full obituary may be read at www.MemorialOaksChapel.com Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. 979-836-4564
