Having been Jr. High sweethearts, he and his wife of 55+ years, Faye Freeman Bassham resided and raised their two children, Beverly Bassham Poulton and Jerry Don Bassham, II in Ganado. He owned and operated Jerry’s Body Repair & Auto from 1967 to 2015 specializing in Antique and Classic Auto Restorations until his health forced him to close the family business. Jerry loved our Lord, family, serving others, playing games, football, baseball, golf, drag racing, old cars, camping and life in general. Having been diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in January 2016, he then became a successful lung transplant recipient on November 3, of the same year.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Ray and Harold Bassham. He is survived by: his wife, Faye; daughter Beverly Poulton (Paul), son Don Bassham (Denise); six grandchildren; Eric Poulton (Denise); Jacob Poulton (Naomi); Caitlin Poulton Hyde (Austen); Jordan Bassham (Erika); Bailee Bassham (Trace) and Brady Bassham. Three Great Grandchildren: Harper and Kennedy Poulton and Camryn Hyde. Brother, Bill Bassham (Gladys); numerous nephews, nieces and his angel donor’s family.
Jerry’s Celebration of Life Service will be held this Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Edna, Texas. Visitation is at 10 am and Memorial Service at 11 am with Brother Robert Krause officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that gifts be made in Jerry’s honor to either: U.T. Health P.O. Box 1321, Houston, TX 77251-1321 or www.giving.uth.edu/memorial; First Baptist Church of Edna, or donor’s charity of choice.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St., Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.