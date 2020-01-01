JERRY WAYNE HENSLEY VICTORIA - Jerry Wayne Hensley, 64, went to his Heavenly home December 29, 2019. He is survived by his adoring mother Myrtle Ruth Hensley and is preceded in death by his loving father Clarence Lee Hensley and Uncle, Richard Reynolds. He leaves behind his brother Ernest and sister Pam, Aunts Patricia Kloesel (Bernard), Joyce Beyer (Paul) Ruby Rife, nieces, nephews, cousins, his supportive family at Twin Pines Nursing and Rehab/Mockingbird and his special friends Maggie Peralez and Jaime Mejia. Special thanks to Hospice of South Texas for their dedicated care and the Mighty Men of Northside Baptist Church for their continuous kindness and prayers. Visitation will be held on January 2, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home with Services for Jerry begin at 3 pm at Heaven's Gate Chapel following visitation and burial will immediately follow at Fordtran Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader's gift package to the White House (7)
- Letter: Regular citizens are not 'woke,' they are angrily awakened (6)
- Letter: Studying past presidents offers insight (4)
- Victorians plan to start new decade with a bang (4)
- Letter: Coverage of airport rehabilitation has evolved (4)
- Letter: Reader is dismayed by impeachment of President Trump (3)
- Letter: It's time to give Bootfest the 'boot' (3)
- Family receives full set of new Kamin furniture (2)
- Letter: We all need to stand with our president (2)
- Letter: The grand old quandary (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.