Jerry Koehn
PORT LAVACA — Jerry Allen Koehn, 78, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Port Lavaca. He was born in Brenham, Texas to Johnny Fritz Koehn and Ella Luedke Kridler on May 20, 1942. He attended Brenham High School before joining the Navy. He was a Combat Information Center (CIC) Radarman in the Airborne Early Warning Barrier Squadron Pacific. After serving in the Navy, he moved to Port Lavaca, Texas and married Lorchen “Dottie” Freier on June 27, 1964. Jerry worked for ALCOA for 38 years during which time he was also a Reserve Officer with the Port Lavaca Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Port Lavaca Fire Department, a member of the Calhoun County American Legion Post 167 and a longstanding member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Jerry is preceded in death by his brother, James Edward Koehn, father, Johnny Fritz Koehn, mother Ella Luedke Kridler and step-father, Edgar Thomas Kridler.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lorchen “Dottie” Freier Koehn, his brother-in-law, Lodovico Foster Freier, his daughter, Melissa Koehn Mitchell, Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, former son-in-law, and daughter, Suzana Koehn Eckermann, his stepbrother, Charles Kridler and his stepsister, Connie Gilbert, and grandchildren, Melynda Marie Eckermann, and James Allen Eckermann, all of whom will cherish his memory.
Memorial Services will be held at the Calhoun County Bayfront Veterans Memorial located at the Bayfront Peninsula Park on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will be held following the service at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Point Comfort, Texas. In deference for Jerry’s membership from baptism until he joined the Navy, St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Brenham, Texas will be conducting the graveside service at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham, Texas on Sunday, May 16th at 2:00 p.m.
Memorials may be given to New Century Hospice, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, Texas 77904, or Calhoun County American Legion Post 167, 1018 N. San Antonio Street, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
