SAN MARCOS — Jerry Michael Scaff peacefully passed away on 3/14/2023 in San Marcos, Texas. He was a beloved father survived by son, Teryn Scaff of Pflugerville, Texas, and daughter, Cresta Quinones and husband Ben of San Marcos, Texas, and grandchildren Tyler Gallardo and Caleb Carlisle. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice in New Braunfels, Texas.
