Jerry Ross
VICTORIA — Jerry Lee Ross, 55, of Victoria passed away on March 18, 2021. Jerry was born December 8, 1965 in Victoria to the late Alonzo White and Ethel Marie Ross. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Florence Ann White Tillmon and survived by his daughter, Mercedes Maria Olivia Amador-Ruiz, sons; Charles Alexander Diggs, Jordan Xavier Ross, Aaron Isaiah Ross, Jerry Lee Ross Jr., sister, Marie Ross and grandchildren, Amari Kingston Diggs, G’Noah Jayden Ramirez, and Brielle Faith Diggs. Visitation will take place from 10am - 11am with services beginning at 11am for members of the Ross family and will open to the public on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 1pm - 2pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Fred H. Hobbs with a burial to follow at a later date. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home.
