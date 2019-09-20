JERRY PAUL PORT LAVACA - Jerry S. Paul, 63, of Port Lavaca, TX passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the DeTar Hospital in Victoria, TX at 5:24 PM. He was born on December 13, 1955 to John and the late Marlene Paul. He graduated from Calhoun High School and attended and graduated from several trade schools. He joined the Army to take advantage of the education programs they offered after his discharge. Jerry, along with a few other soldiers were injured during a prepared Army exercise. Jerry received a broken foot, a hip and back injury. Unable to continue his service he was honorable discharged. He decided to go back to school. It was there he met Joan Ann Daniels of Nederland TX. After a normal courtship they decided to get married. They were married April 21, 1981, in Vidor, TX. Jerry had several jobs including foreman of a landscaping company in Beaumont, TX. He eventually discovered he was physically unable to do the work expected of him and he decided to return to Port Lavaca. He went back to light landscaping for awhile. He found out from the commander of the Port Lavaca DVA chapter he was eligible for assistance. He joined the chapter and eventually became commander. After examination by the VA in San Antonio, TX, he was found to be 40% disabled. This extended to 70% and finally 100%. He tried various employment but discovered he could not perform properly due to injuries. Jerry and Joan were a perfect match and enjoyed each other's company. They loved going to the wildlife refuge and taking pictures. They did some light traveling to similar areas. He is survived by his father; Brother, James (Flo) of Oyster Creek, TX; an uncle, Robert Paul (Sandy) of Port Lavaca, TX; An Aunt, Marian (Bill) of Ohio; Several Nieces, Nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan; Mother, Brother Jeff of Port Lavaca, TX. A memorial service will be held at the Six Mile Assembly of God Church, 6440 FM 1090, Port Lavaca, TX. The service will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with Reverend John Kisiah officiating. There will be a luncheon served after the service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity. Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc., 361-578-4646.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (8)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (4)
- Gun control won't solve our violence problem (2)
- Analysis: Transparency can be downright hazardous to Texas lawmakers (1)
- Guest column: New state laws lasso liberal local governments (1)
- Circus packs community center on opening night despite PETA resistance (1)
- Editorial: How to think about health coverage (1)
- Victoria College looks to improve part-time student performance (1)
- 2 children injured in wreck on Main Street (1)
- Should possession of small amounts of marijuana be decriminalized? (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
Online Poll
How often do you see hummingbirds?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.