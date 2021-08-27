Jerry Wayne Clifford
VICTORIA — Jerry Wayne Clifford, age 79 of Victoria, Tx passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home with family surrounding him. Jerry was born March 27, 1942 in Fresno, California to the late Loren Clifford and Sarah Seward.
Jerry was the proud owner of Jerry’s Wrecker Service in Victoria for 28 years along with his wife. He is a U.S. Army Veteran. He was an avid race car driver and loved his western movies. Jerry’s heart was made to give a hard time through a good sense of humor. He loved his grandkids, his entire family, birds, cats and his neighbors dearly. He will be truly missed as the “Neighborhood Jerry”.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Helen; his sons Jimbo and wife Phiney, Jimmy Dale, and Jerry Jr.; daughters Shelly and Debbie. He is also survived by his in laws, George and Nora Mae Kullick. Jerry was blessed with numerous loving grandkids, great grandkids, and nieces.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Larry and sister Bobbe Jean.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Inurnment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

