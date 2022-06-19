Jerry William Cole
Jerry William Cole
VICTORIA — On June 11, 2022 Jerry William Cole, 75, was called home. He was born in 1949 to Jesse W. and Hazel Cole in Rusk, Texas.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, mother, 3 siblings and his son Keith William Cole.
He was survived by his daughters Jill Curton, Judy Spence, Joan Mikeska and Kali Cole. Grandchildren are Jake Spaulding, Cole Franke, Jordon Curton, Jade Mikeska, Mariah Guttierrez, and Maxton Pina.
Jerry served 10 years in National Guard and retired from Union Carbide. He was a volunteer EMT for 20 years in Refugio County.
Jerry will be remembered for his witty sense of humor which he passed on to his kids.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

