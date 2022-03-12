Jerry Young
VICTORIA — Jerry Young, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Saturday, March 12th, from 6:30PM to 7:30PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Service will be held on Sunday, March 13th from 2:00PM to 3:00PM at Grace Funeral Home with Interment to immediately follow at Ganado City Cemetery in Ganado, TX.
Jerry was born November 1, 1941 in Williamson County, Texas to the late Dewey and Veta Young. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at his ranch and with his beloved pets and getting into mischief with his close friends, Jerry Blackmon and Willie Barefield.
Jerry married Sandra Vaught in Victoria, TX and they enjoyed 46 wonderful years together. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Veta Young; his son Jerry Ray Young; and his sister, Geraldine Cook.
Jerry leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Sandra Young; his son, Thomas Young (Kim); daughter, Terry Anette Martinez; grandchildren, Megan Schneider (Brock), Amber Jones (Michael), Kenneth Sparks, Garrett Young, and Grant Young; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
