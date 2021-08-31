Jesse A Guerra Sr.
Jesse A. Guerra Sr.
EL CAMPO — Jesse Alaniz Guerra, Sr., 86 0f Victoria, passed away on August 26, 2021. He was born on July 1, 1935 in Charco to the late Regino and Tomasa Alaniz Guerra. He was a truck driver for Central Freight Line.
He is survived by his son, Robert Guerra and wife Diana of Houston; Jesse Guerra, Jr. and wife Elizabeth; daughter, Yolanda Guerra McCue of Yoakum; and sister, Lupe Perez and husband Simon of Victoria; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Frances Guerra and Gregoria Gonzalez; brothers, Joe and Santos Guerra.
Visitation will be 9 am to 10 am Thursday, September 2, 2021, at St. Robert Catholic Church in El Campo. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 am with Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Raymond Gonzalez, Ruben Gonzalez, Roger Rodriguez, Jesse Perez, Joe Perez and Marcus Sanchez.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, TX, 979-543-3681

