JESSE RAY BECK VICTORIA - Jesse Ray Beck, 39, saw his last sunrise, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Jesse was born September 30, 1980 in Port Lavaca, TX to the late Judy and Patrick Beck Sr. Jesse lived his life with compassion for others He always saw the good in people and believed in second chances. Jesse supported numerous organizations and people in the community. Jesse's one of a kind soul will never be replicated and will always be missed. Jesse was a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, and coach. He met the love of his life, Amanda Beck, in 2002 in Victoria, TX. It did not take long for the two to fall in love and vow to spend the remainder of their lives together. Jesse spent most of his career in the car business. He began as a car salesman and after many years of hard work, dedication, and integrity he eventually became a managing partner of Victory Motors. For the past 8 years, Jesse has volunteered his time to the Victoria Youth Football League as a head coach for the Sr. Raiders, and the Sr. Warriors, as well as being a VYFL board member. Jesse assisted with St. Joseph Power Lifting Team, willing to step in in any capacity needed. Jesse was recently elected president of the Victoria Country Club. Jesse is preceded in death by his mother, Judy; father, Patrick; brother, Chris; all grandparents, and several other precious family members. His memory will live on through his wife, Amanda; sons, Sean and Nathanael "Nate"; brother Patrick Jr. "Bubba" (Wendy), sister-in-law Stephanie Beck; his nieces, Kayla and EmmaLeigh; nephews, Derek (Tara) & Brenden; and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel in Victoria, TX, July 29, 2020. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. outside at Sportsman Church with Reverend Finnian Patton, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jesse Beck Scholarship Fund at St. Joseph High School, Victoria, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
