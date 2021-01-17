Jesse Caldera

Jesse’s love was his work, he was a true craftsman when it came to flooring. Jesse’s legacy was built behind his award winning customer service and quality work. Jesse had a faithful and loyal clientele base that were constantly calling needing his services.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; Manuel P. Caldera, Octavia O. Morales, and sister, San Juanita (Janie) Caldera.
Jesse is survived by his daughter Cassie Angerstein (Dustin), and his grandchildren Brynlee Cathrine Asdahl, Fisher Morris Asdahl, Gracelyn Ella Asdahl; siblings, Joe P. Caldera (Shirley), Carlos Caldera (Martha), Gloria Caldera, Don Caldera, Mary Veach (Douglas), Manuel Caldera, Jr., and Sally Anderson (Mike). Several nieces and nephews.
Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979 at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Interment followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed.
