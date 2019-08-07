JESSE FLORES, JR. VICTORIA - Jesse Flores Jr. went to be with the Lord August 4, 2019 at the age of 57. He was born in Victoria, Texas January 2, 1962 to Jesse and Maria Flores. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Jesse is survived by his parents Jesse and Maria Flores; children Amy (Mike) Lucio, Jessie Jo Guerra and Jesse Colton Flores; brothers Abel (Dora S.) Flores and Fernando (Janie) Flores; sisters Leticia (Ben) Martinez and Cecelia (Jaime A.) Flores; grandchildren Robert Ray Partida, III, Dreamer Elizabeth Lucio, Mike A. Lucio, III, Analeigh Mata, Eric Peralez, Charlie Gurley, Calianna Gurley, Carianna Gurley and Alejandro Peralez. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details (3)
- Goliad welcomes "Best Little Gun Shop in Texas" (3)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- Police: Partially blind man robbed while waiting at Victoria bus stop (2)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Analysis: El Paso shooting horrifies lawmakers; so do solutions (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.