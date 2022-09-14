Jesse Garza
VICTORIA — Jesse Garza passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
Jesse was born on January 31, 1965, in Victoria, Texas. Jesse had a passion for music as a member of the group, Los IV Del Barrio, and the Tex Mex Bandits. He loved fishing and camping. He had a talent for crafting and woodwork.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Martha Garza, kids: Felicia Garza, Cassie Garza, David Garza, Garrett Garza, Amber, Mark Martinez (Jessica), Jorge Hysquierdo, Jaime Hysquierdo (Sandra), Sarah Back (Jon), LeiAna Fillmore (Jason) and 13 grandkids. Brother- Rocky Garza, sisters- Irma Flores (Ralph), Eva Garza (Virginia), and Sylvia Garza.
Jesse is preceded in death by his father, Roque Garza Jr. and mother, Leonor Licerio Hernandez. Brother, David Garza and sister, Mary Jane Rios.
A Visitation will begin Friday, September 16, 2022, at 5pm with a Celebration of Life to begin at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 9am with a Chapel Service to begin at 10am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Benny Suniga, Roy Lara, Chris Garcia, Gus Trevino, Jesse Tijerina and Nasario Sartuche.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
