Jesse George Hernandez
VICTORIA — On December 28, 2021, Jesse George Hernandez 75, peacefully passed away in his home and joined his loving wife, Manuela Reyes Hernandez 75, (October 24, 2021). Family and friends will gather for his visitation on Friday, January 7th at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River St. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 12:15 PM with Mass immediately after. Interment will be held after Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are grandsons Matthew Hernandez, Joshua Luna, Anthony Hernandez Jr., Luke Hernandez, Mario Hernandez, and great-grandson Angelo Ramirez.
Jesse was born on June 1, 1946, to the late Frank and Elvira Hernandez. Jesse and Manuela were married on February 11, 1966. Jesse is survived by his daughters Cynthia Hernandez and Melissa Hernandez, sons Jesse (Lucia) Hernandez Jr., Lupe (Trina) Hernandez and Anthony Hernandez; sisters, Esther Martinez and Josephine Escojido (deceased); brothers, Lupe Hernandez (deceased), Frank Hernandez, Eddie Hernandez (deceased), Henry Munoz, Johnny Munoz (deceased), Robert Munoz (deceased), and Matias Munoz. Jesse was also blessed with 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Jesse earned a technical degree and repaired televisions from his “G-pa man cave”. Jesse was also a Dallas Cowboy fan and watched football games every season in his “G-pa man cave”. Jesse truly enjoyed singing Spanish songs (especially “Happy Birthday” to his wife, grandchildren and great-grandchildren).
Jesse deeply loved us all especially his loving wife, Manuela of 55 years of marriage.
Jesse (“Chuy”) and Manuela (“Mamie”) will always be unconditionally loved and truly missed by us all. May Our Merciful and Gracious Lord, lay you both, Mom and Dad, to Rest In Peace Together.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
