Jesse J. Escalona, Sr.
VICTORIA — Jesse John Escalona, Sr. went to be with our Lord August 31, 2021 at the age of 70. He was born May 21, 1951 in Victoria, Texas to the late Manuel Escalona, Jr. and Maria (De Los Santos) Escalona. He married his late wife, Sylvia Rendon Escalona on June 16, 1972. He is survived by his children, Jesse (Danielle) Escalona, Jr., Valarie (Raymond, Jr.) Valdez, and Vanessa Escalona; brothers, Ernest Escalona, Sr., Pete (Jane) Escalona, Sr., and Salvador Escalona, Sr.; sisters, Lupe Palacios, Trini (Abel) Ramos, May DeLuna, Julia Escalona and Blanche (Jerry) Gonzales;
grandchildren, Michael Escalona, Raymond (Lesley) Valdez, III, Kelly Valdez, Kristen Gomez, Mikayla (Justin) Escalona, Melody Escalona and Gabrielle Marks and 9 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Manuel Escalona, III, Guadalupe “Wally” Escalona, Sr., & John Escalona; a sister, Jesusa Escalona; brother-in-laws, Jesse DeLuna and Jay Palacios, Sr. and sister-in-law, Ella T. Escalona. Jesse loved his family and working in his yard. He was the band leader of The Bandolero Band, and always enjoyed singing and playing guitar. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved watching games with all of his family and friends. In his downtime he liked to watch John Wayne movies, cooking BBQ in his back yard and just enjoying time with his family and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Escalona, Raymond Valdez, III, Paul Moore, Victor Garcia, Jr., Julian Guillen, Daniel Escalona and Pete Escalona, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be his fellow musicians he played with over the years. A special thanks to Hospice of South Texas, Dr. Engelberto Ramos, and all the medical staff at DeTar Hospital. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, Texas 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity (9)
- Letter: Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great (6)
- Letter: Thank you, President Biden (3)
- Five important laws going into effect Wednesday in Texas (3)
- Bond or no bond? That is the question. (3)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 6 (3)
- Julia Soto (2)
- Danilynn Faith Montalvo (2)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (2)
- YMCA rolls out SHTEAM bus (1)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (1)
- Mary E. Gauna (1)
- Are you upset that Bootfest is canceled? (1)
- Esmeralda Jean Hernandez (1)
- William S. Vincent (1)
- Anton David Machacek (1)
- Mac Lee: Science vs. the real world (1)
- Letter: Inmates running the asylum (4)
- Frank T. Cavazos (1)
- 237 new COVID-19, 2 deaths cases reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Beverly Lincke (1)
- Blotter: Gun, class ring reported stolen from home (1)
- Letter: Our president needs to make a stand against the Taliban (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.