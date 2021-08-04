Jesse James Villarreal
VICTORIA — Jesse J. Villarreal went to be with the Lord July 20, 2021 at the age of 55. He was born June 27, 1966 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Miguel Villarreal, Sr. and Olivia Partida Villarreal.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street, Port Lavaca, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his mother Olivia Villarreal and sisters San Juanita Villarreal, Frances Villarreal and Maria Sandoval.
Jesse is survived by his father Miguel Villarreal, Sr.; brothers Miguel Jr., Alfredo, Juan, Nicolas and Frank Villarreal; sisters Patricia Hinojosa, Alice Gonzales, and Frances Cepeda and numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

