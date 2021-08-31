Jesse Joseph Silva
VICTORIA — Jesse Joseph Silva, 52, of Victoria passed away on August 18, 2021. He was born June 22, 1969 in Victoria to the late Jose Natividad Silva and Lucita Rodriguez Silva. “JJ” graduated from Victoria High School in 1987 with a higher education at Dallas Cowboys University. He spent 30 years of his life in the Brazoria, County area, specifically Freeport, working in the I&E department at numerous plants. He kept people rolling in laughter because he could find humor in just about anything. No one in our family could be as quick witted as JJ. He was an avid Cowboys Fan and he had a passionate love affair with BBQ. He was a barbecue extraordinaire with several BBQ trophies to back it up. He helped numerous people in the Brazoria area through organizing fundraisers or volunteering with his close friends. During Hurricane Katrina, he prepared meals for people during their difficult time - he was always faithful in helping others in their time of need. He was a very special person to many, and he will be greatly missed. His courageousness at karaoke was unmatched and would have won medals for it had they been given out (maybe). JJ will be remembered for his giving heart and faithfulness to his family.
He is survived by his mother, daughters, Jessica Silva and Andrea Silva; son, Joseph Silva; sisters Rose Cervantes (Jose); Ruby Sewalt (Trey); little sister Priscilla Martínez; grandchildren, Jonathan Rodriguez, Victor Rodriguez, Eliyana Soto, Felipe Soto III, Damian Silva and Devin Silva.
Visitation and services will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. at Faith Family Church in Victoria, Texas. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joey Garza, Rene Garza, Jose Luis Cervantes Jr., Rene Ramos, Jose Jimenez and Joseph Silva. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rodolfo Trevino, Michael Galvan, Trey Sewalt, John Kenneth Garza, Matthew Cano and Carlos Cervantes.
The Silva Family expresses their deepest gratitude to family, friends and especially the medical staff of DeTar Hospital.
