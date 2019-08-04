JESSE MESA PORT LAVACA - Jesse Mesa passed away Aug. 1, 2019. Visitation, will be Aug. 5 2019 from 5- 9pm at Angel Lucy's in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume Aug. 6, 2019 at 9am at Angel Lucy's in Port Lavaca. Chapel Service at 10am. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Under Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-552-2300.
