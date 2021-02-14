Jesse Munoz
VICTORIA — Jesse Zapata Munoz went to be with the Lord February 4, 2021 at the age of 72. He was born May 7, 1948, in McFaddin to the late Encarnacion and Mary Zapata Munoz.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tivoli with burial to follow at Tivoli Spanish Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Delrey Handy, Jay Ortiz, Michael Bennett, Jamie Guzman, Eddie Placincio and John Ben Alegria. Honorary pallbearer is Anthony James Reed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Diana Munoz and JoAnn Cisneros; brother Encarnacion Munoz, III; and great niece Thalia Bella Munoz.
He is survived by his children Virginia (Alejandro) Adinet, Marie (Anthony) Munoz Reed, Jessica (Roxanne Castellanos Trevino, Margaret Lara-Ramirez and Hector Sepolio; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings Tomasita (Frank) Lara, Mike (Gracie) Munoz, Pete Munoz, Maria (Emory) Herrera; Elsa Munoz and Tatianna Raye Rodriguez.
Jesse was a loving father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Our father was a down to earth cool dude. A man of many laughs and jokes. He was a powerful mentor and one of the greatest heavy machine operators to come out of Victoria, TX. He loved being by the water and was known to be one of the greatest fishermen in his family. He loved his kids with his soul and was the most giving father known to mankind. He was a man with many trades, but most of all he was loved by so many in the community. He will be forever missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
