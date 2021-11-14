Jesse N. Davis
GOLIAD — Jesse was born on August 25, 1927 in San Antonio to Norfleet and Vivian Davis. He passed from this life to eternal life on November 6, 2021 at the age of 94.
Jesse is survived by daughters Linda K. Morrow (Dan), Bonnye C. Smith (James), and Jesse Lynn Parks (Monte), and son John Glenn Davis (Jan), 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Jesse’s loving wife of 67 years Carol preceded him in death. Throughout the years Jesse served his country through the Navy and Civil Service. He was an artist in wood, a singer, a vital part of the FUMC Goliad, a farmer, an outdoor man that fished and hunted, as well as enjoying life with family, friends, and caregivers.
Even though we will miss him, we know he is in the hands of our Lord.
Services will be held on November 17, 2021 at FUMC Goliad at 11:00 am with burial following at Coastal Bend Veteran Cemetery in Corpus at 2:00 pm.
