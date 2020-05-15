JESSE OCHOA VICTORIA - Jesse Ochoa, 70, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Victoria, Texas. Jesse was born April 30, 1950, in Lamesa, Texas. He graduated from Victoria High School in 1970. He had numerous qualifications and worked as a Lab Supervisor for Union Carbide for 27 years before retiring in 2001. He was scheduled to retire as Maintenance Supervisor from Retama Manor South in August after working for the company for nearly 18 years. Jesse was the patriarch of the family and a caring and selfless man who always put others before himself. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing. Jesse is survived by his wife of 44 years, Esmeralda (Ruby) Ochoa; children, Jaimie Ochoa (Olga), Jessica Ochoa Garcia (Eric) and Stefanie Garcia; grandchildren, Jayda, Adalynn Bay, Haleigh, Aaron, Joseph, Isabella, Gabriella, Daniella and Stella; great grandchild Lance Jesse; brothers, Michael Ochoa Sr., Robert Ochoa, Joe Ochoa Sr., Ernest Ochoa Sr. and Ricky Ochoa; Sisters Lupe Garcia and Gloria Rodriguez; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jesse is preceded in death by his parents Eustaquio Ochoa and Leonora Barrera Ochoa. A funeral and burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens located at 8819 US Hwy 87 North in Victoria, 77903. Grace Memorial Chapel will follow the minimum recommended health protocols in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott's issued Executive Order No. GA-18 relating to COVID-19. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
